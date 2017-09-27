Latest News from Vulture

James Cameron, You’ll Be Missed

I’m not ready to lose Cameron to Avatar for the entire back half of his career.

Blade Runner 2022, Neo Yokio and Anime’s Endless Ping-Pong Game of Appropriation

New animated works by the creator of Cowboy Bebop and the front man of Vampire Weekend look back and forward at decades-long cultural exchange.

Azealia Banks Called Cardi B a ‘Poor Man’s Nicki,’ Forgetting Cardi Has Receipts

“Even the haters love it!”

If You Crush on Larry David, Please Don’t Crush on Anyone Else

Larry David is still annoyed that Jennifer Lawrence has a crush on Seth Meyers too.

Fine, Lord and Miller Will Make Their Own Science-Fiction Space Adventure

Based on a novel by The Martian’s Andy Weir.

Meet the Sound Guy Who Can’t Stop Openly Weeping During This Is Us

Jimmy Fallon goes behind the scenes on TV’s crying-est show.

Radiohead Made a New Version of ‘Bloom’ With Hans Zimmer for Blue Planet II

Radiohead loves Sir David Attenborough just as much as you do.

Ali Fazal, the Bollywood Star Who Charmed the Crown

The star of Victoria & Abdul on sipping tea with Judi Dench, making the leap from India to America, and the rapidly shifting global film industry.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Latin Night

Judge Len doesn’t know how to pronounce the word samba.

The 15 Best Will & Grace Episodes to Rewatch

Enjoy, poodles.

This Is Us Season-Premiere Recap: After the Fight

Buckle up, kids: Season two is going to be intense.

Harry Knowles ‘Steps Away’ From Ain’t It Cool News Amid Sexual-Assault Scandal

After several women accused Knowles of sexual harassment, he is leaving his sister in charge of his movie site.

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Chart Usurper Cardi B

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” beat Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” for the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

Larry David Is a Pretty, Pretty Awful Late Night With Seth Meyers Writer

The Late Night writers room is a lot like Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates the End of the GOP Health-Care Plan, Talks Next Steps

He has an idea for how to fix America’s current system: Ask experts.

American Horror Story Recap: Fake News

“The fear in a small town in Michigan can infect the whole country.”

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Finale Recap: The Last Supper

Take a deep breath, we’ve nearly made it.

Conan’s Car Segment With Tom Cruise Has No Karaoke and Some Kidnapping

Tom Cruise should really learn where the child-safety locks are.

Let’s Talk About the Season Premiere of This Is Us

What did you think of ‘A Father’s Advice’?

Mark Duplass Is Super Disturbing Again in the First Trailer for Creep 2

The Duplass brother has too much fun playing a serial killer.