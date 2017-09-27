Larry David’s doing … okay. Could be better. Could be better. What’s the matter? Well, something’s been bothering him for two years. When Jennifer Lawrence was on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2015, she mentioned she had a crush on Larry David — okay, okay, so far so good — and (and? And!) Seth Meyers. Seth Meyers! Yeah, she lumped her crush on Larry with her crush on Seth. She lumped the crush? Yeah, she did a crush lump. She did a crush lump!? Never a crush lump. Takes away from the crush. And then all you’re left with is a lump! A lump, Jerry, a lump!
