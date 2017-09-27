Larry David is a Pretty, Pretty Awful Late Night with Seth Meyers Writer

Behind the scene at Late Night is a lot like an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. At least is is when everyone’s favorite curmudgeon joined Seth Meyers’s writing staff. Larry David comes on board the late-show to provide some fresh sketches, but his creativity keeps getting stifled by the leg rest situation, mid-pitch tea-sipping and, of course, the thought of possibly learning a co-worker’s name. It’s okay if this makes you excited for Curb’s upcoming ninth season on HBO (premiering October 1!), just take those overbearing smiles elsewhere—Seth Meyers is busy writing his nightly show all by himself.
