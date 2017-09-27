Late-Night Hosts Blasted Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

After Tuesday’s primaries election, Alabama Republicans have spoken and their senate candidate is cowboy hat-wearing, horse-riding, conservative Christian Roy Moore. Moore, who beat out the more mainstream candidate endorsed by Mitch McConnell and President Trump, became a national figure in 2016 when he was suspended as the Alabama Chief Justice for violating judicial ethics by telling judges to ignore the Supreme Court’s landmark decision allowing gay marriage. He also, as Seth Meyers points out on Late Night, doesn’t seem to know too much about policy. For instance, even though he’s an immigration hardliner, he doesn’t seem to know who Dreamers are or Trump’s stance on helping them. Meyers quipped, “Can you explain DACA to me? Oh, you Dacan’t?”

TONIGHT: So who exactly is Alabama's Roy Moore? Stephen digs into the candidate's record in a new segment called "The Roy You Know." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8ZlkDxQHxJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 28, 2017

On the Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped into Moore’s racially insensitive rhetoric. After playing a clip in which the candidate said, “Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting,” Colbert cut in, “I hope he’s talking about Power Rangers. Or Jelly Beans.”