On Tuesday night, many late-night shows returned from hiatus and went straight back into the business of blasting President Trump. All of the politically hard-hitting comedians were particularly ready to admonish the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA, the Obama policy which allowed young immigrants who came into the United States illegally as children to legally stay and work in America, the only country many of them have ever known. Seth Meyers (above) used his signature “Closer Look” segment to hit home the idea that Trump’s decision was unpopular even with other politicians within the Republican party. Meyer’s quipped, “GOP congressman Duncan Hunter summed up the core ideology of the modern GOP best when he said of Trump on Friday to a group of Republicans, ‘He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.’”

Over on Late Show, Stephen Colbert took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who made the policy announcement on Tuesday morning. “You are right, Jeff,” Colbert said. “Deporting innocent children does not mean they are bad people. It means you are a bad person.”

Jimmy Kimmel thought Trump’s decision had to do with the 45 president’s feelings toward his predecessor. ““This is what Trump wants to do away with — mostly because President Obama is the one who ordered it,” Kimmel said. “It seems like his main agenda is just to undo everything Obama did. I hope he doesn’t bring Bin Laden back to life.”