Latest News from Vulture

10:42 a.m.

George and Amal Clooney Took in a Yazidi Refugee

He’s now a student at the University of Chicago.

10:27 a.m.

Fox Wouldn’t Allow This Male Mindy Project Character to Be Effeminate or ‘Dorky’

“Be a man, he has to be a man.”

9:31 a.m.

Larry David to Romance a Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Woman on Curb Your Enthusiasm

Cheryl will always be the OG.

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

Beyoncé Visits Hurricane Harvey Survivors in Houston

“Ya’ll are my family. Houston is my home.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: That’s Just How It Is

Princess Carolyn meets Ralph’s wealthy family.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

What Does Lady Gaga Say About Madonna In Her New Documentary?

The answer was revealed tonight. Did you guess right?

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

The New It Has Already Made A Record-Breaking Amount Of Money

Horror movies continue to bring in high returns.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Guest on The Daily Show in Early November

Clinton’s upcoming appearance will be her first with Trevor Noah as host.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Will Jessica Chastain Be a Player for Molly’s Game?

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut is ruthlessly entertaining, but can Chastain break into the crowded Best Actress race?

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Pressure Plus Time

Diane is the most complex character on BoJack Horseman.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra Lost A Movie Role For Being “Too Ethnic”

“It’s been extremely hard to have had a career where everyone knows me and I look like everybody else and then come into a country and not have that.”

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Stephen King on the Controversy About It’s Child Orgy: ‘It’s Fascinating’

“That must mean something, but I’m not sure what.”

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Game Of Thrones Actor John Bradley Planned To Get Famous To Meet Ginger Spice

Everyone needs a goal.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Suburbicon Is Schizoid, Sanctimonious Pulp

To sum up my feelings about Suburbicon on the fly: Huh?

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: The Mind Is a Minefield

An episode that connects all the horrible dots of BoJack’s behavior.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Margot Robbie Didn’t Know the Tonya Harding–Nancy Kerrigan Incident Was Real

She was 3-and-a-half years old and in Australia in January, 1994.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season-3 Trailer: Rebecca Goes Full Fatal Attraction

The new season premieres October 3.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

The 47 Meters Down Sequel 48 Meters Down Will Be 2.128 Percent More Intense

It will combine “the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Dream Team Spike Lee and Jordan Peele Are Teaming Up for Black Klansman

Ballers’ John David Washington is in negotiations to star.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Fight the Power(less)

BoJack has spent his life looking for the love he never got.