Well, let’s hope he doesn’t chose the TiVo over her. Gilmore Girls darling Lauren Graham will be appearing in a multi-episode arc of the upcoming ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she’ll be portraying a serious love interest for Larry David’s character — despite working in NBC’s censorship department. “Larry’s always had a complicated relationship with NBC censors. Now he’s dating one,” the show’s executive producer, Jeff Schaffer, told EW. “This is a pretty good relationship in spite of the fact that she’s an NBC censor. She does have a kid. And that can complicate things.” (But does she respect wood?) Other guest-stars set to appear on Curb next month also include the formidable trio of Nick Offerman, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks. We’re sure their presence will be Xanax-level-chill and cause no disruption for Larry at all.
