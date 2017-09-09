Latest News from Vulture

13 seconds ago

Allison Janney Is A Cursing, Bird-Owning, Chain-Smoking Revelation in I, Tonya

She plays Tonya Harding’s nightmare of a stage mom, LaVona Golden.

8 mins ago

Why Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s New Show Might Become the Funniest on TV

Look at the creative team.

11:44 a.m.

Best Actress Watch: Can Margot Robbie Skate to Gold As Tonya Harding?

Her new comic biopic premiered this week. What’s the buzz?

11:39 a.m.

George Clooney Wants You to Remember That Steve Bannon Is a Failed Screenwriter

“He’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my ass to get me to do one of his stupid-ass screenplays.”

11:30 a.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: The Future Perfect

“Ruthie” is the season’s best episode yet.

10:42 a.m.

George and Amal Clooney Took in a Yazidi Refugee

He’s now a student at the University of Chicago.

10:40 a.m.

Paris Hilton Says She Was the Best DJ Burning Man Has Ever Seen

“It’s magic. It’s sick.”

10:27 a.m.

Fox Wouldn’t Allow This Male Mindy Project Character to Be Effeminate or ‘Dorky’

“Be a man, he has to be a man.”

9:31 a.m.

Larry David to Romance a Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Woman on Curb Your Enthusiasm

Cheryl will always be the OG.

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

Beyoncé Visits Hurricane Harvey Survivors in Houston

“Ya’ll are my family. Houston is my home.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: That’s Just How It Is

Princess Carolyn meets Ralph’s wealthy family.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

What Does Lady Gaga Say About Madonna In Her New Documentary?

The answer was revealed tonight. Did you guess right?

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

The New It Has Already Made A Record-Breaking Amount Of Money

Horror movies continue to bring in high returns.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Guest on The Daily Show in Early November

Clinton’s upcoming appearance will be her first with Trevor Noah as host.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Will Jessica Chastain Be a Player for Molly’s Game?

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut is ruthlessly entertaining, but can Chastain break into the crowded Best Actress race?

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Pressure Plus Time

Diane is the most complex character on BoJack Horseman.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra Lost A Movie Role For Being “Too Ethnic”

“It’s been extremely hard to have had a career where everyone knows me and I look like everybody else and then come into a country and not have that.”

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Stephen King on the Controversy About It’s Child Orgy: ‘It’s Fascinating’

“That must mean something, but I’m not sure what.”

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Game Of Thrones Actor John Bradley Planned To Get Famous To Meet Ginger Spice

Everyone needs a goal.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Suburbicon Is Schizoid, Sanctimonious Pulp

To sum up my feelings about Suburbicon on the fly: Huh?