If the past is any indication, Leah Remini’s crusade against the Church of Scientology was only just beginning with her tell-all memoir and television docuseries. Now, just like Xenu’s infamous “Incident II” slaughter, she’s reaching a new stage in her mission: Calling out secret members. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Remini revealed that Jada Pinkett Smith is a devoted Scientologist. “I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” she explained. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Pinkett Smith hasn’t yet commented on these claims, although a funny story in Remini’s memoir involving Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Pinkett Smith, and herself has now become a lot more amusing with this new information. Specifically, Cruise insisted that they all play hide and seek at his mansion.

“At first I thought he was joking, but no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land,” she wrote. She told him, sensibly, “I can’t play — I’m wearing Jimmy Choos.” He replied, “Well, good. So you’re It, then,” and then tagged her and ran to hide. She pulled her husband aside and said, “Angelo, you’re going to go ahead and do this, because I’m not doing it. I’m not trying to play a fucking game of hide-and-seek in five-inch stilettos. Okay?”

Ah, Hollywood.