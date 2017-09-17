Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing in a comedy series on Sunday night. She took the stage with Master of None creator Aziz Ansari, who co-wrote the “Thanksgiving” episode for which they received the trophy, and he stood off to the side as she delivered an assertive, impassioned speech about the power of difference and the importance of her “LGBTQIA family.” To a swelling round of applause, Waithe said, “I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers.”
