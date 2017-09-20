Here Are 36 Perfect Seconds of Liam Gallagher Talking About Tea

They don’t make rock stars like they used to, and Liam Gallagher — one such rock star they don’t make like they used to — has an idea why. In this wonderful clip from BBC Backstage Music Pass, the former Oasis front man spills the tea (not literally) about the change in his brewing routine since the ’90s, and what that can tell us about the precarious position of artists in today’s music landscape. He’s like the Mancunian Thomas Friedman! Liam never gets to the milk stage, but something tells us Liam Gallagher is not a MIF-y (Milk in First) guy.
