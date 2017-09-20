Latest News from Vulture

8 Best New Songs of the Week: BTS, Björk, Wizkid, Son Little, More

BTS offer one of the best singles of the year in the band’s first major play for crossover appeal.

25 mins ago

Here Are 36 Perfect Seconds of Liam Gallagher Talking About Tea

“The little geezer doing the kettle.”

5:33 p.m.

Watch the Cast of The Good Place React With Shock and Joy to Its Big Twist

Kristen Bell filmed the cast as they learned the show’s season-finale twist.

4:33 p.m.

What the 19 Movies to Ever Receive an ‘F’ CinemaScore Have in Common

Mother! joins a small, motley group of auteurist misses and obvious clunkers.

3:43 p.m.

Finally, All of Will & Grace Is Coming to Streaming

See, not everything about 2017 is awful!

3:31 p.m.

Nicole Krauss on 8 Things That Inspired Her New Novel

From the secular spiritualism of Tel Aviv to her grandfather’s old photographs.

3:02 p.m.

A Look at the Movies Coming to the New York Film Festival

The uptown fest is hosting a handful of big U.S. or North American premieres.

2:56 p.m.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler Are Making a Netflix Comedy

The eight-episode series is set during a “seemingly inescapable party” in New York.

2:52 p.m.

There’s Yet Another Contender for the Game of Thrones Prequel Throne

In the game of Game of Thrones prequels, you win or you die in development hell.

2:42 p.m.

Listening to MF Doom Is Still a Frustrating Experience

The reclusive rapper is releasing music at a steady clip, but is it any good?

2:16 p.m.

American Vandal Is the Most Realistic Portrayal of High School Ever

It’s also really, really funny.

2:00 p.m.

We Might Be Getting a Dark Horror Take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–2019 season.

1:35 p.m.

What’s Underneath Dance Music’s Big Tent?

After Skrillex helped bring EDM to the pop charts, a whole new wave of artists are taking the genre in surprising new directions.

1:26 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.

1:14 p.m.

Woman in Alleged Kevin Hart Sex Tape Denies Involvement in Extortion Plot

Montia Sabbag has spoken out, saying she and Hart were filmed without her consent.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Harry Dean Stanton Argue With David Lynch About Tortoises in Lucky

See it in theaters September 29.

12:54 p.m.

Oscar Futures: The Race Begins, But Who’s in the Lead?

There’s no overwhelming Best Picture front-runner, but these actors are leaping out ahead.

12:19 p.m.

The 13 Most Unbelievable Things That Happened on Gossip Girl

The true identity of Gossip Girl still makes zero sense.

12:11 p.m.

Eugene Hutz’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Charles Bukowski, Mikhail Bulgakov, Lao Tzu, and more.

12:00 p.m.

Sean Penn Will Try Life on Mars for Hulu, Will Probably Come Back With an Award

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to The First, created and executive produced by Beau Willimon.