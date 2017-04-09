Lil Wayne Has Been Hospitalized Following Multiple Seizures

Lil Wayne was reportedly found unconscious in his room at Chicago’s The Westin on Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon after experiencing a seizure. The rapper, who has epilepsy, was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he suffered yet another seizure. Wayne, who dropped a mixtape this May, released new songs in July and was set to perform at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Nightclub Sunday evening, is currently on tour with Rae Sremmurd. According to TMZ, the Vegas show was reportedly, and reasonably, cancelled. Sadly, the rapper has a long history of seizures and has had to cancel previous performances while recuperating, including a July 2016 concert, also in Las Vegas. Wayne also suffered seizures on two separate flights in the past, both requiring an emergency landing and immediate medical attention.
