Tony-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wasn’t the only person alarmed and/or frustrated by President Trump’s Twitter tirade against San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Saturday. The president’s tweets came in response to Cruz’s criticism of the federal government’s reaction to the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico. But unlike the rest of us, Lin-Manuel Miranda is a lyricist, so he was painting a real word picture.

“You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” Miranda declared this morning. “You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.” In his tweets, President Trump declared that Cruz had only criticized his administration’s response efforts after having “been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” and that the island’s residents, who are still experiencing widespread power outages, “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.” Eventually Miranda ended his tweetstorm and directed his followers to donate to hurricane relief at the Hispanic Federation. He then took solace in the charity version of “Mi Gente,” tipping his hat to the leader almost everyone can get onboard with: “Nothing but respect for MY president @Beyonce.”

