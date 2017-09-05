While no other bus-themed song will likely rival the jam that is “Magic Bus” by the Who, who in their right mind wouldn’t get up and groove to a Lin-Manuel Miranda version of The Magic School Bus theme song? Netflix recruited the Hamilton genius to do just that, rolling out its Magic School Bus Rides Again trailer with Miranda’s playful and upbeat retooling of the theme. (“Such a fine thing to do!”) The series, which stars Kate McKinnon in the iconic voice role of Ms. Frizzle, will debut later this year.