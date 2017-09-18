Linkin Park did not intend to release “One More Light,” the title track off their latest album, as a single. But in the wake of front man Chester Bennington’s death nearly two months ago, fans latched onto the song — a sobering ballad about remaining hopeful amid loss — in such a way that the band decided to share a video for it. It uses old clips of Bennington and footage of him performing the song on tour, and ends with a note to Chester from his bandmates. “‘One More Light’ was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” Mike Shinoda said in a statement.

The release comes with the announcement that Linkin Park will perform for the first time since Bennington’s death at a one-time concert in his honor on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. They’ll be joined by guests and the band will donate all their fees to Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund. In a statement shortly after his death, Linkin Park implied that they would not replace Bennington, though it’s unclear if they will continue to perform following this show.