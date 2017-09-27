Fine, Lord and Miller Will Make Their Own Science-Fiction Space Adventure

Ron Howard can keep the Han Solo movie and his blurry selfies with Donald Glover! Phil Lord and Chris Miller have landed on their first post–Han Solo feature: an adaptation of Artemis, the novel by The Martian author Andy Weir. Per Deadline, the directing duo was interested in the forthcoming sci-fi novel (due November 17) because it’s not part of a franchise like The Lego Movie or 21 Jump Street or, you know, Star Wars. Weir’s book is described as a crime caper that takes place on the Artemis, the moon’s first city. The lead character is Jasmine Bashara, a fledgling smuggler in her 20s who gets a big break. No word on whether she’ll shoot first.
