Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Someone get the Sizzler Sisters on the line! Those not two clearly insane people need to work on a new act. Jerry is going to be thrilled. According to Kids in the Hall member Kevin McDonald, the beloved Canadian sketch group is being talked into getting the band back together on TV by the same person who facilitated their original sketch show: Lorne Michaels. “You’re the first guy to know this,” McDonald told Florida’s News Press earlier this week. “Last night, before I got on the plane, we got a Kids in the Hall group message to all of us. (Producer) Lorne Michaels wants us to do what Mr. Show did, and do like six episodes of sketches for something like Netflix.”

The Kids in the Hall series ran between 1989 to 1995, followed by the troupe’s 1996 film Brain Candy and a 2010 eight-part miniseries entitled Death Comes to Town. The show wouldn’t really be a traditional reunion as such, since the group still periodically tours with a stage show. “It’s so at the beginning, we’re not able to even get conference calls together. There’s always one or two of us that are kind of busy. And because we are who we are, there’s always one of us against it,” McDonald continued. “But I think, right now, there’s no one against it. … And I’ll try to get it going, because I’m the one who’s supposed to get it going. … It’s super exciting!” Here’s hoping we can all hold off on getting our heads crushed long enough to see it come to fruition.