Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Give The Magic School Bus Revival a Theme-Song Update

From Founding Father to transportation vehicle.

26 mins ago

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Ends the Reign of ‘Despacito’ at No. 1

Unsurprisingly.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: See the Trailer for A Fantastic Woman, Which Could Make Oscar History

Could this acclaimed actress become the first trans performer to earn an Oscar nomination?

11:48 a.m.

The Best Post-Finale Theories About Twin Peaks: The Return

The past dictates the future. But how?

11:24 a.m.

Madonna Is Apparently Too Famous to Receive Packages

#BitchPlease

11:19 a.m.

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel Talks Colorism and Appropriation on New Song

“With darker pigmentation, you become an example of exoticism under that Western microscope.”

10:40 a.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

10:25 a.m.

Saoirse Ronan Is a Disaffected Teen in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird Trailer

Featuring a bad red dye-job.

10:24 a.m.

All 274 Jay-Z Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

All-time classics, unfortunate clunkers, and more.

10:15 a.m.

30 Hollywood Classics Streaming for Free in the Public Domain

The best old-school musicals, romances, noirs, and comedies you can watch right now.

10:09 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: Trapped in a Love Square

Where is Kenny? My kingdom for a Kenny.

9:42 a.m.

Meghan Markle on Her Romance With Prince Harry: ‘We’re a Couple. We’re in Love.’

It’s Vanity Fair official.

9:00 a.m.

The Search for Madame Liu-Tsong

In 1951, Anna May Wong was TV’s first Asian-American leading actor. And then her groundbreaking show disappeared.

8:30 a.m.

The Deuce Offers a Look at the ’70s That’s Entirely Void of Glowing Nostalgia

David Simon’s new HBO series about the porn industry around Times Square revisits an era of sex and crime that we’re too quick to glamorize.

8:13 a.m.

Kyle MacLachlan on the Art of Playing Twin Peaks: The Return’s Many Coopers

And basing Dougie’s “Hello!” on David Lynch himself.

8:00 a.m.

How Kevin Smith Makes Big Business Out of Niche Audiences

After years in critical exile, the onetime poster boy for slacker filmmaking reinvents himself for an era of narrowcast fame.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Lemurs vs. Ponies

Step it up, Cary! Didn’t you hear we’re attacking people with sandpaper this season?

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Preacher Recap: When the Saint Goes Marching In

The Hell plotline finally crashes into New Orleans.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Mary’s, Queens, and Scotts

No one expects you to dress in drag for drag bingo.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

St. Vincent Answers All Your Burning, Bizarro Questions in Mini-Interview Series

“I have been reading mostly old Playboys, but for the pictures. And a lot of Rebecca Solnit.”