Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

You might want to sit down for this: A new revelation from Matt Damon indicates that Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo may have not been such a creatively inspired decision after all. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Suburbicon actor shed some insight into our president’s surprising filmography after being asked whether the two had ever met. (They have not.) “The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of [Trump’s] buildings, you had to write him in a part,” Damon explained, before providing an amusing example of the rule: “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out.” It’s a strange sort of policy that, unfortunately, fits pretty cleanly with what we know of President Trump. But at least, per Damon, most filmmakers knew how to work around it. What of Home Alone 2, then? “I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in,” Damon admitted. Judge for yourself whether it was worth it.