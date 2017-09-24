Maze Runner: The Death Cure Trailer: Dylan O’Brien Returns to Save the World

While filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure back in 2016, star Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured while shooting a car chase sequence, sustaining a facial injury and brain trauma that resulted in the film’s production being postponed. The incident left the Teen Wolf actor shaken, uncertain if he could return to acting at all. “I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn’t an easy journey back,” O’Brien explained in a Vulture interview published earlier this month, “There was a time there where I didn’t know if I would ever do it again … and that thought scared me, too.”

O’Brien eventually did return and today 20th Century Fox dropped the first Death Cure trailer, which reveals that the franchise’s Gladers, survivors of the trilogy’s previous installments, are going full Mad Max (if the Mad Max universe had trains and helicopters, which it absolutely should) in an attempt to find a cure for the pandemic virus killing off the earth’s population. Between this, the maze, and those scorch trials, these kids must be absolutely exhausted. The movie opens on January 26, 2018.