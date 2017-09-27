Meghan McCain Is the New Token Conservative Voice on The View

Shortly after her departure from Fox News, Meghan McCain has landed is less friendly territory on ABC’s The View. Per Variety, McCain is taking over the conservative spot on the panel vacated by Jedediah Bila, who left the long-running talk show abruptly a few weeks back. The Republican commentator is of course the daughter of Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain, bringing greater name-recognition to the hosting gig than her predecessor. Her time as the host of Fox News’s Outnumbered, which features four female commentators and one male guest host discussing the news of the day, would seem to have prepared McCain for The View. While she’s described herself as a “liberal Republican” in regards to several social issues, she will likely butt heads frequently with the very outspoken Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. That could be good news for the series, which once thrived on lively debates between the women. The panel has undergone several changes since Barbara Walters retired in 2014, but McCain will be joining fellow hosts Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, and Sunny Hostin sometime in October.
