A Handy Guide to Mike Schur’s Favorite Actors

To say sitcom maestro Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, The Office) has a faithful legion of actors on his side would be an understatement. Here’s a man who knows who he likes! To celebrate the return of two of his shows to the small screen this month (Good Place, B99), we’ve catalogued all of the returning players in Schur’s universe — from the big, to the supporting, to the blink-and-you-missed-it.

Rashida Jones

You’ve seen her as: a competent sales representative in The Office and a beautiful tropical fish–noble land mermaid hybrid — or, rather, a nurse and Health Department employee — in Parks and Recreation.

Adam Scott

You’ve seen him as: a state auditor turned city manager with a cute butt and penchant for calzones in Parks and Recreation, and an arbiter of evil shenanigans in The Good Place.

Kristen Bell

You’ve seen her as: a tony Eagleton councilwoman who doesn’t like to talk about money in Parks and Recreation, and an average woman trying to make sense of her bizarro “afterlife” in The Good Place.

Nick Offerman

You’ve seen him as: a macho woodworker and breakfast-food lover who doesn’t believe in government in Parks and Recreation, and the gay former lover of a police captain in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Andy Samberg

You’ve seen him as: a relentlessly silly but capable NYPD detective in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a loud-talking Pawnee parks security guard in Parks and Recreation.

Marc Evan Jackson

You’ve seen him as: a high-priced attorney who has no time for puns in Parks and Recreation; the intellectual, gay husband of an NYPD captain in Brooklyn Nine-Nine; and a so-called “Eternal Judge” with nefarious intentions in The Good Place.

Jim O’Heir

You’ve seen him as: a beleaguered government employee with many names and a perfect family in Parks and Recreation, and a surprisingly astute (though homophobic) Florida sheriff in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jenny Slate

You’ve seen her as: a crazy bitch with a “moneeeeey pleeeeease” catchphrase in Parks and Recreation, and a disloyal mafia mistress in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Nick Kroll

You’ve seen him as: a smarmy radio shock jock with a not-so-secret academic side in Parks and Recreation, and an arrogant Homeland Security agent in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jason Mantzoukas

You’ve seen him as: a deranged NYPD detective experiencing PTSD from a decade-long undercover stint in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and an equally deranged fragrance mogul in Parks and Recreation.

Kathryn Hahn

You’ve seen her as: a virtuoso political strategist who hates kids and small towns in Parks and Recreation, and a vindictive ex-wife who blackmails her ex with sperm in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jorma Taccone

You’ve seen him as: a 4:20-loving executive at an internet company who loves the word chill in Parks and Recreation, and a manager of a Florida family fun-zone in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Fred Armisen

You’ve seen him as: a random guy the police keep encountering while doing door duty in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a condescending Venezuelan parks director visiting Pawnee in Parks and Recreation.

Chelsea Peretti

You’ve seen her as: an apathetic NYPD administrative assistant with a hidden heart of gold in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a Pawnee committee member in Parks and Recreation.

Patton Oswalt

You’ve seen him as: a history lover who doesn’t have much going on in his life — besides some epic Star Wars filibustering — in Parks and Recreation, and an average-Joe fire marshal in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Ed Helms

You’ve seen him as: an insecure salesman who slowly climbs up the corporate ladder in The Office, and a pain-in-the-ass postal worker who frequently thwarts police stakeouts in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Craig Robinson

You’ve seen him as: a long-reigning warehouse foreman with a knack for brainstorming business ideas in The Office, and an absolutely delightful con artist and thief who keeps outsmarting the NYPD in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brent Briscoe

You’ve seen him as: the soft-spoken owner of Leslie’s favorite diner in Parks and Recreation, and a double-crossing witness who lands a few people in jail in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Bradley Whitford

You’ve seen him as: an absentee airline-pilot father who loves the ladies in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a soon-retired councilman who loves to craft miniature ships in Parks and Recreation.

Dan Castellaneta

You’ve seen him as: an NPR-esque public radio host who frequently introduces peculiar segments in Parks and Recreation, and a potential Dunder Mifflin sales client in The Office.

Jama Williamson

You’ve seen her as: a Canadian green-card wife in Parks and Recreation; a neglected girlfriend who witnesses her beau propose to another woman in Brooklyn Nine-Nine; and a “Bad Place” architect employee in The Good Place.

Jamie Denbo

You’ve seen her as: a small-town tabloid reporter with questionable methods in Parks and Recreation, a psychologist in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a crazed chef opening a beyond-the-grave restaurant in The Good Place.

Maribeth Monroe

You’ve seen her as: an ex–Wall Streeter who gets a “Medium Place” created for her in The Good Place, and an overbearing Indiana Organization of Women’s Director in Parks and Recreation.

Brad Hall

You’ve seen him as: an architect who’s a rare Eagleton good guy in Parks and Recreation, and celebrity oboist who tries his hand at insurance fraud in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Andy Forrest

You’ve seen him as: a regular shoe-shine customer who’s treated quite poorly in Parks and Recreation, and a sergeant in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Will McLaughlin

You’ve seen him as: a Pawnee police officer in Parks and Recreation, yet another police officer in The Good Place, and a Santa Claus in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Eric Edelstein

You seen him as: an annoying neighbor who owns a lot of birds in Parks and Recreation, and a fantasy novel superfan with misogynistic tendencies in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Esther Povitsky

You’ve seen her as: a temporary NYPD administrative assistant with license to mock in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a mini-golf employee who keeps the peace by handing out snow cones in Parks and Recreation.