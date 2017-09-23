Mike Schur Solidifies His ‘King of NBC Comedy’ Status With Two More Pilots

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If you don’t know Mike Schur by name, you’d certainly know his work: The man has helped create some of the most memorable television comedies in recent memory. Heard of Parks and Recreation? Maybe The Good Place? Perhaps Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Yes, you’re right, they’re all quite funny! And now his reach is about to expand even more. Per Deadline, NBC has picked up two more comedy pilots from Schur and his collaborators with the full intention of getting them on the airwaves as soon as possible — one being a “half-hour comedy musical set in New York City” and the other revolving around “an unlicensed bar that a woman runs out of her backyard.” Both of these comedies are untitled and without respective casts yet, but we have a feeling Schur will utilize his handy Rolodex to entice some funny people to star.