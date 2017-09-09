Photo: Grant Lamos IV/2015 Getty Images

Leave it to Mindy Kaling’s inner circle to spill all of the (baby) beans. Weeks after Oprah let it slip that Kaling was several months into her pregnancy, two of her Mindy Project co-stars have also revealed the sex of her child: It’s a girl! One who’s presumably going to be very fashionably dressed! “I cried like a baby, and that it’s a girl,” Beth Grant, who plays the delightfully crazed nurse Beverly in the series, explained at a Paleyfest event on Friday. “I just think that she’s up to it. I just think that she’s ready, and I’m very happy for her.” More poignantly, Ed Weeks — who portrays the oft-changing OBGYN Jeremy — said that Kaling’s pregnancy is a very full-circle moment for her. “The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It’s a lot,” he explained. “When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.” Now, who wants to confirm for us if B.J. Novak is the baby’s father? Any takers?