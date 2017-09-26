More Women Come Forward Accusing Harry Knowles Of Sexual Assault

Photo: CABLUCK/AP/REX/Shutterstock/CABLUCK/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Allegations of sexual assault against Ain’t It Cool News founder Harry Knowles continue to come in, with IndieWire publishing the accounts of four additional women who said that Knowles harassed them on multiple occasions. Three of them were named while one chose to remain anonymous, going only by her Twitter handle, sick_66, and each shared violating encounters with Knowles that bear very close similarities to those made by a woman named Jasmine Baker in a story reported by IndieWire last week. Gloria Walker, described as “a member of Austin’s close-knit film community,” said Knowles made suggestive comments to her and once at a party he “touched my ass, my thighs… a little grab, as I was walking by.” She was also apparently “warned” about Knowles’s reputation with women and got the sense his behavior had been normalized within their community. “What I got is, ‘That’s Harry! That’s just what he does! Adjust your proximity to him and deal with it.’”

One occasion that stands out: I wanted to get into the original Captain America screening and he told me I had to kiss him to get in. — Gory-AHHHHHH! (@qloriaisfake) September 24, 2017

It's not a secret. So many women have these stories. We have learned to steer clear of someone so we can pursue our love of cinema. — Gory-AHHHHHH! (@qloriaisfake) September 24, 2017

Britt Hayes, who is an editor with ScreenCrush, retweeted a post from Knowles in which he said the allegations against him were “100% true” and she added her own experience with him as a comment, saying “Harry sexually harassed me. he has sexually harassed other women in this community for years. this wasn’t an anomaly. he is a predator.” Hayes also became aware of the open secret about Knowles being an alleged serial assaulter, but said she was afraid to speak out because of how it could hurt her career as a film writer just starting out in Austin. “There’s just something really, deeply unsettling about him and the way that he enjoys the attention that he gets, and the way that he leverages his power for attention,” Hayes told IndieWire.

Harry sexually harassed me. he has sexually harassed other women in this community for years. this wasn't an anomaly. he is a predator. https://t.co/ylnmKt7xJV — Britt Hayes, Esq. (@MissBrittHayes) September 24, 2017

Jill Lewis is a former Alamo Drafthouse employee, an organization at the center of the Austin film community and that has hosted many events in partnership with Knowles over the years. She did not provide additional comment to IndieWire, but said in a public Facebook post that in her first exchange with Knowles he “grabbed my arm, asked me to come closer, and then told me he was on mushrooms, and that he and his wife had been talking about wanting to see me naked, and asked me to do just that with them that night.” Lewis was at a Fantastic Fest event when the alleged incident took place, which is the festival co-founded by Knowles and Alamo Drafthouse co-founder, Tim League. League has recently come under fire for re-hiring film journalist Devin Faraci, despite the fact that he resigned his post as Editor in Chief of the Alamo-affiliated magazine Birth.Movies.Death last year because of sexual assault allegations that were made public against him.

The fourth set of new allegations came from sick_66, who shared screen shots of direct messages sent to her by Knowles, in which he told her she looked “good enough to eat”, and that she could “have my vienna sausage anytime.” The two had DM’d previously about movies before sick_66 says he sent her the unsolicited messages propositioning her, and she too said she was worried about coming forward due to professional retaliation.

I've just unfollowed Harry and also have some interesting screenshots of completely unsolicited messages. I'm tired of dealing with this pic.twitter.com/lepcEDCtd8 — THE BLAIR BITCH (@sick__66) September 23, 2017

I never said a thing because who would even give a shit about my experience lol — THE BLAIR BITCH (@sick__66) September 23, 2017

Fuck all of you. This happens to almost every woman involved in this community, and almost every single fucking day. Fuck all of you. — THE BLAIR BITCH (@sick__66) September 23, 2017

Multiple members of the Ain’t It Cool contributors have announced their departures from the site this week, with writer Eric Vespe saying, “I feel to stay would be showing disrespect to survivors of harassment and abuse.” AICN was dropped as a sponsor leading up to this year’s Festival, which is currently happening in Austin, Texas, and Knowles announced he would not be attending shortly before the first accusations by Baker were published. League remains in place as the head of Drafthouse, but he also skipped Fantastic Fest to travel around to regional Alamo theaters and talk with employees about how the company will proceed amidst allegations that it has passively permitted a culture of harassment to grow within the community it sits at the heart of. It’s an especially distressing situation, considering Alamo and Fantastic Fest built their reputations as a have for “film nerds” and a safe spaces for all.

In a statement, League said he has severed all ties with Knowles, and that, “On the festival front, in light of recent events and feedback we have gotten over the last few days, we have taken some first steps on the path to listening and ensuring that we create a safe, inclusive environment for our staff at both the theater and the festival as well as the community at large. I’ll be sharing more about this in the days and weeks to come.”