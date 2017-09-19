Mother! Is Attempting to Use Its Bad Press to Attract More Movie Goers

Paramount believes the old adage “all press is good press,” even if that press is an “F” rating (the worst possible) on CinemeScore. Attempting to use the divisive response to mother! to its advantage, the production company released a new commercial for Darren Aronofsky’s latest by displaying both five-star reviews and this quote from The New Yorker’s Anthony Lane, “A public health warning: This movie is insane.” It also declares that people “can’t stop talking about it,” and — given the amount of time we’ve spent discussing Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence, the possible allegories and that baby scene — we have to agree.
