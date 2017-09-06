By

Tags:

Watch the Trailer for Mudbound, Dee Rees’s Southern Epic That Stunned Sundance

Netflix paid $12.5 million for Dee Rees’s historical drama Mudbound at Sundance, and you better believe it thinks it’s got something great on its hands. The epic follows two families, one white and one black, in the Mississippi Delta after World War II. The cast includes Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks, and Garrett Hedlund, and as seen in the trailer, the movie’s cinematography looks pretty stunning. Mudbound premieres November 17. Time for Netflix to see if it can land itself an Oscar.

Mudbound Trailer: Could Netflix Land Its First Oscar?

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.