Watch the Trailer for Mudbound, Dee Rees’s Southern Epic That Stunned Sundance

Netflix paid $12.5 million for Dee Rees’s historical drama Mudbound at Sundance, and you better believe it thinks it’s got something great on its hands. The epic follows two families, one white and one black, in the Mississippi Delta after World War II. The cast includes Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks, and Garrett Hedlund, and as seen in the trailer, the movie’s cinematography looks pretty stunning. Mudbound premieres November 17. Time for Netflix to see if it can land itself an Oscar.