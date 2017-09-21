By

Tags:

New Murder on the Orient Express Trailer: All Right, Who Killed Johnny Depp?

Hercule Poirot is piecing together some clues. Someone on this train killed Johnny Depp, and our money’s on it being the same person who thought an Imagine Dragons song was a good choice to soundtrack a Kenneth Branagh movie. The latest trailer for the actor-director’s remake of Agatha Christie’s famed 1934 murder-mystery novel Murder on the Orient Express has arrived, and it’s stacked with stars: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Tom Bateman are all here. Hop aboard when Branagh’s remake arrives November 10.

