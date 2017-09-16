Narcos Location Manager Found Shot to Death in Mexico

Carlos Munoz, an industry veteran who served as a location manager for multiple television series and films, was found shot to death in his car while scouting for the upcoming fourth season of Narcos in Mexico. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Munoz was doing some solo scouting for the Netflix show in the violent, gang-filled Hidalgo state — which is located outside the metropolitan Mexico City area by a few miles — as Narcos will reportedly be moving from Colombia to Mexico for its next season. As of now, Mexican authorities are unclear of a motive, imploring anyone with potential leads to come forward. “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family,” Netflix said in a statement. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”
