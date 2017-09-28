David S. Pumpkins, one of the most random (and therefore appealing) characters to come out of Saturday Night Live, is finally going to be overexplained. NBC announced on Wednesday that Tom Hanks, who starred as the mysterious guy in a pumpkin suit (and teased his return to the role), will voice David S. Pumpkins in a half-hour animated special to air on October 28. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will also feature the voices of Peter Dinklage and sketch creators Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan. The synopsis: “Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.” Before watching, consider whether your kids are old enough to learn about anti-comedy.
Comments