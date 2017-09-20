By

Marvel’s The Punisher Trailer Makes Good on the Whole Punishment Part

The existing protagonists in the Marvel Netflix stable are all metahumans. Jessica Jones is super-strong, Luke Cage is super-strong and super-durable, Daredevil has heightened senses, and Danny Rand has a magical glowing fist. The next entrant in the canon is merely a mortal man, but he has one very specific superpower: He’s extremely good at killing people. Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) will reprise his role from Daredevil season two in this fall’s The Punisher (specific air date TBD), and in its first full trailer, we get a heapin’ helping of ultraviolence. Angry Frank witnesses his wife’s murder, then goes on a revenge-a-palooza in which he recruits allies and earns enemies. Watch for yourself to see just how high a body count you can get in two-and-a-half minutes.

