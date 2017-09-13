Netflix Gives Atypical a Pretty Typical Second Season Renewal

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it’s bringing back Atypical for a second season. The comedy, which gives a sensitive look into the life of a teenage boy who has autism (played by Keir Gilchrist), dropped on the streaming network earlier this summer in August. Though Netflix doesn’t reveal ratings or viewing numbers, the show evidently did well enough to both pass the company’s push to cancel more series and to receive an increased episode count from eight in its first season to ten in the second. The announcement comes shortly after the renewal of other summer series Ozark, Glow and the critically-panned Friend from College.
