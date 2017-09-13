Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

How Broad City Turned Bevers Into a Shirtless Hunk

At one point in time, Abbi’s roommate’s boyfriend was more shredded than all the kale at Sweetgreen.

10:34 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: A Cascade of Bad Decisions

Jimmy is back and Gretchen is furious.

9:36 p.m.

Netflix Gives Atypical a Pretty Typical Second Season Renewal

Like other summer series the comedy is getting 10 more episodes.

9:36 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: How High Will Saoirse Ronan Fly For Lady Bird?

Repeat after me: The Academy loves an ingenue.

9:30 p.m.

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Recap: Take Me to Church

Beer cheese is officially my favorite character on this show.

8:48 p.m.

David Harbour is Super Swoll And Super Red In First Image of Hellboy

This demon spawn is showing his more serious side.

5:46 p.m.

Goodfellas and Sopranos Actor Frank Vincent Dead at 78

The character actor died Wednesday during open-heart surgery.

5:41 p.m.

Insecure’s Showrunner on the Funniest Joke Cut From Due North

“I need you to emancipate him!”

5:11 p.m.

Rebel Wilson Wins Historic Payout in Defamation Suit Against Australian Tabloids

The judge wanted to send a message with the large sum.

4:48 p.m.

Introducing the Intimate Bedroom Rock of Soccer Mommy

Sophie Allison was an NYU student making music on the side as Soccer Mommy, then a lot of people started paying attention.

4:03 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin Play Do I Know You?

The two quiz each other about famous former roommates and forgotten roles.

3:50 p.m.

28 Things We Learned From Hillary Clinton’s New Campaign Memoir

She’s ambivalent about selfies.

3:34 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Had a Prosthetic Bulge Added to Her Nose for Top of the Lake

And a prosthetic wrinkled brow!

3:23 p.m.

How Did BoJack Horseman Get Jessica Biel to Endure So Many Jokes About Herself?

From being a “future hard Jeopardy question” to selling “Bielist” perfume.

3:18 p.m.

Finally, a Movie About the Kinky Threesome That Inspired Wonder Woman

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women follows the real-life, erotic love story that helped birth Wonder Woman.

3:09 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Comedy-Series Races?

It could be a big night for Atlanta, though it’s probably too tough a nut for Emmy voters to crack.

2:36 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn Calls James Woods Part of the Problem in Open Letter About Sexism

She hopes he can see their Twitter battle as a teachable moment.

1:50 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Video for ‘White Mustang’ Is Pretty Out There

There’s a guy in it that looks like the child of Lana and Ed Sheeran

1:37 p.m.

How a Hit Rap Song Happens Now

The most influential playlist in music is Spotify’s RapCaviar, which turns mixtape rappers into megastars. And it’s all curated by one man.

12:51 p.m.

Nicole Krauss’s Forest Dark: What Is Kafka Doing in a Most Un-Kafkaesque Novel?

It’s odd to see Philip Roth marshaled, too, to shore up a novel that reads like self-help.