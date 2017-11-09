Latest News from Vulture

2:29 a.m.

The New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer Will Make You Happy, but Don’t Show Larry

Even the beasts in the field would laugh at the show’s latest season nine spot.

12:27 a.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Faces a Backlash After Saying the N-Word During a Live Stream

Firewatch developer Sean Vanaman subsequently announced his company’s plan to have footage of the gamer playing their games pulled from YouTube.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Top of the Lake: China Girl Recap: The Destiny of Man

Everything is a disaster, everyone is terrible, and it’s all going to get worse.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

George Clooney Is Ready for the Next Stage of His Career: Kissing All the Guys

“I have lots of room to grow here.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

The Deuce Series Premiere Recap: If There’s a Hell Below

George Pelecanos and David Simon’s new show is a high-wire balancing act.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

All the Ways The Deuce Will Remind You of The Wire

It’s more like The Wire than any TV show made in the last decade.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Recap: Malfeasance of Security

Is Mickey really going to kill Avi?

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

The New It Had the Biggest Opening Weekend for a Horror Movie Ever

As it turns out, ya do want it.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Tobias Menzies on Outlander Season 3, Claire’s Baby, and Team Frank

“Maybe this could be the start that they’ve been needing.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

How the Epic Season 3 Premiere Battle Came Together in Outlander

“After Tobias’s first day, he slept 12 hours because of the toll it took on his body.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Outlander Season Premiere Recap: War Is Hell

Welcome back to Outlander, an epic romance about high-quality knitwear and incredible sex.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Everything to Know About Lord John Grey on Outlander

Lord John is the key to season three and beyond.

Yesterday at 8:49 p.m.

David Bowie Gave His Approval for His Twin Peaks: The Return Cameo

The show’s executive producer weighs in.

Yesterday at 8:17 p.m.

How Brie Larson Found Her Visual Voice and Directed Her First Film

“I hope that more people get comfortable with how they view the world.”

Yesterday at 7:21 p.m.

Wolverine and Swamp Thing Co-Creator Len Wein Dead at 69

He was responsible for reimagining the X-Men and editing Watchmen, among other achievements.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

I, Tonya Turns Tonya Harding From a Punchline Into a Sympathetic Character

The black comedy, at times too broad, has standout performances from Allison Janney and Margot Robbie.

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: Mrs. Grey Will See You Now

What a fun, sexy time.

Yesterday at 2:12 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Wants You to Consider Werner Herzog for the Next Star Wars Movie

“In a galaxy far, far away — as far away as a mother’s affectionate glance or the cold touch of your sobbing lover.”

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Broadway Composer Michael Friedman Dead at 41

His vast body of work includes Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Love’s Labour’s Lost.

Yesterday at 11:21 a.m.

Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood Under Fire for Nazi Outfit

“I am absolutely devastated …”