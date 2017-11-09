If the HBO show’s new trailer is any suggestion, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s season nine is the exact same thing, turned up to 11 and with more shouting during a funeral. Larry David returns to wreck havoc on the lives of the happy, the contented and the department store fragrance spritzer. The new season picks up five years after season eight, with Larry still single and doing everything he can to avoid mingling. If you’re thinking that the show appears devoid of anything that’s remotely caring or empathetic, you’re correct, and that’s a great compliment. The show premieres October 1.
