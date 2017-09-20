So Many Good Movies Are Coming to the New York Film Festival

Next week, eager film fans (and a bunch of bleary-eyed critics, and also Vulture’s non-bleary-eyed critics) will descend upon Lincoln Center for the 55th Annual New York Film Festival. The uptown fest is hosting a handful of big U.S. or North American premieres: the heartbreaking French AIDS crisis movie BPM (Beats Per Minute), Isabelle Huppert’s Mrs. Hyde, the Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler–starring The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), and Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying. NYFF55 will also have a tale of two Wonders: Woody Allen’s Kate Winslet–Justin Timberlake movie Wonder Wheel, and Todd Haynes’s Carol follow-up, Wonderstruck. Other notables to keep your eye on: Dee Rees’s Mudbound, the Swedish comedy The Square with Elisabeth Moss, and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. See a selection of the festival’s offerings in this exclusive NYFF55 trailer from the Film Society of Lincoln Center, which also shows a few seconds of The Square, The Florida Project, and Call Me by Your Name.
Comments