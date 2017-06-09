Numbers Are In And The Summer Box Office Officially Tanked This Year

Photo: Jessica Miglio/CTMG, Inc.

On every commercial front, it was a terrible year at the box office. Revenue? Down a historic 14.6 percent in year-over-year profits to $3.83 billion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s the first time in 11 years that revenue didn’t even hit $4 billion. Attendance? The worst in 25 years. Overall yearly box office? Down six percent from 2016. The bright spot for fans of good movies is that while legacy franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Transformers: The Last Knight failed to match the ultra-profitable movies that came before them, smaller original pictures like Girls Trip and Baby Driver over-performed, with each making more than $100 million, and Dunkirk, the latest from Christopher Nolan, made a nice return as well. There were also superhero boosts in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming and especially Wonder Woman, the first all-around success in the DCEU. Those are all cold comforts, though, for the people behind expensive bombs like The Mummy, The Dark Tower, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. After all, Annabelle: Creation making more than $90 million is great, but this is a game of billions.

The home stretch of the year has the DC and Marvel’s double-up of Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League, which likely has a lot of executives sending up a prayer to the comic movie gods, and the December treat of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to have to pull in Force Awakens kinds of money — and then some — to help staunch the bleeding. Think they can get Girls Trip 2 out before Christmas?