The Tribeca TV Festival took place at Cinépolis in Chelsea this weekend and featured a heap of exclusive screenings and interview sessions from the worlds of broadcast, streaming, and beyond. Amy Sedaris premiered her new show, At Home With Amy Sedaris; Trevor Noah discussed the making of the Daily Show; and Oprah Winfrey and the creators of Released sat down for an in-depth conversation following the show’s premiere. Luckily, Vulture’s studio was there to capture some intimate moments with the festival’s stars, creators, and thinkers. Take a look at our photographer Kyle Dorosz’s photos from the festival below.
Shaka Senghor and Oprah, Released
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Will & Grace
Trevor Noah, A Conversation With Trevor Noah and the Writers of The Daily Show
Elaine Welteroth, moderator, A Conversation With Trevor Noah and the Writers of The Daily Show
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Samira Wiley, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television
Ryan Hansen, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television
Rachael Taylor, Pillow Talk
Patrick J. Adams, Pillow Talk
Patrick J. Adams, Rachael Taylor, and Mike Piscitelli, Pillow Talk
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Robin Lord Taylor, Gotham
Erin Richards, Gotham
Jessica Lucas, Gotham
Michael Strahan, Religion of Sports
Deepak Chopra and Gotham Chopra, Religion of Sports
Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Paulo Costanzo, Designated Survivor
Maggie Q, Designated Survivor
Kal Penn, Designated Survivor
Italia Ricci, Designated Survivor
Kal Penn, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, and Paulo Costanzo, Designated Survivor
Joanne Froggatt, Liar
Todrick Hall, moderator, YouTube Creators for Change
Andy Cohen, moderator, At Home With Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris, At Home With Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello, At Home With Amy Sedaris
Craig Roberts, Red Oaks
Ennis Esmer, Red Oaks
Richard Kind, Red Oaks
Allison Lanier, Red Oaks
Paul Reiser, Red Oaks
Alexandra Turshen, Red Oaks
Alexandra Socha, Red Oaks
