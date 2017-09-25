Oprah, Amy Sedaris, the Cast of Will & Grace, and More Stopped by Our Photo Studio at the Tribeca TV Festival

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

The Tribeca TV Festival took place at Cinépolis in Chelsea this weekend and featured a heap of exclusive screenings and interview sessions from the worlds of broadcast, streaming, and beyond. Amy Sedaris premiered her new show, At Home With Amy Sedaris; Trevor Noah discussed the making of the Daily Show; and Oprah Winfrey and the creators of Released sat down for an in-depth conversation following the show’s premiere. Luckily, Vulture’s studio was there to capture some intimate moments with the festival’s stars, creators, and thinkers. Take a look at our photographer Kyle Dorosz’s photos from the festival below.

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Shaka Senghor and Oprah, Released

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Will & Grace

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Trevor Noah, A Conversation With Trevor Noah and the Writers of The Daily Show

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Elaine Welteroth, moderator, A Conversation With Trevor Noah and the Writers of The Daily Show

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Samira Wiley, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Ryan Hansen, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Rachael Taylor, Pillow Talk

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Patrick J. Adams, Pillow Talk

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Patrick J. Adams, Rachael Taylor, and Mike Piscitelli, Pillow Talk

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Robin Lord Taylor, Gotham

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Erin Richards, Gotham

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Jessica Lucas, Gotham

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Michael Strahan, Religion of Sports

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Deepak Chopra and Gotham Chopra, Religion of Sports

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Paulo Costanzo, Designated Survivor

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Maggie Q, Designated Survivor

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Kal Penn, Designated Survivor

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Italia Ricci, Designated Survivor

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Kal Penn, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, and Paulo Costanzo, Designated Survivor

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Joanne Froggatt, Liar

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Todrick Hall, moderator, YouTube Creators for Change

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Andy Cohen, moderator, At Home With Amy Sedaris

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Amy Sedaris, At Home With Amy Sedaris

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello, At Home With Amy Sedaris

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Craig Roberts, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Ennis Esmer, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Richard Kind, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Allison Lanier, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Paul Reiser, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Alexandra Turshen, Red Oaks

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Alexandra Socha, Red Oaks

