Latest News from Vulture

When You Think of Michael Cera, You Could Think About His Music

When he’s not acting, you can find Michael Cera trying to figure out how to score a documentary and collaborating with Sharon Van Etten.

Kyra Sedgwick Knows You’re Not Going to Watch Her New Show

It’s called Ten Days in the Valley.

American Made Is the Best Tom Cruise Has Been in Years

The insane tale of a CIA operative/drug smuggler finds the actor at his manic best.

The Best Part of Battle of the Sexes Isn’t the Tennis, It’s the Queer Love Story

And that’s a big deal.

Last Flag Flying Is Hard to Endure — But Worth It

It’s in the uncertainties and dissonances of the film that Richard Linklater’s humanism really expresses itself.

Larry David Says Obama’s Golf Game Is Very Presidential

“When you play with him, you say, ‘Oh yeah, that guy, I’m glad he’s president.’”

Netflix’s Big Mouth Is Your Childhood in Disgusting, Humiliating Detail

The new animated comedy, co-created by Nick Kroll, is quietly groundbreaking.

Oscar Futures: Is Blade Runner 2049 a Major Contender?

The hotly anticipated sequel may be a contender for Best Picture and Best Director.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

The Veep star shared the news on social media.

How David Crosby Followed Joni Mitchell’s Lead on His Great New Album

The folk-rock legend on his new album, Sky Trails, and why he hates Kanye almost as much as he hates Trump.

Finally Times Square’s Getting a Mad Men Restaurant & Divergent Obstacle Course

Lionsgate is planning an “Entertainment City” in midtown.

Which Cut of Blade Runner Should I Be Watching?

Ahead of Blade Runner 2049’s release, we break down the six different versions of Ridley Scott’s classic.

Call Up Your Middle-School Friends: Disney Is Remaking Hocus Pocus for TV

As a new Disney Channel movie.

Maroon 5 and SZA Have Most Ridiculous Music Video of 2017

By our count, there are at least 17 unrelated treatments in this video.

The Most-Anticipated Movies at the New York Film Festival

Including Linklater’s latest, Mary J. Blige’s breakout performance in an Oscar-worthy role, and Sean Baker’s dazzling follow-up to Tangerine.

11 Great Podcasts to Check Out This Fall

An interview series with the Mountain Goats, a Civil War podcast, and a whole lot of true-crime stories.

What It Was Like Writing Jokes for President Obama

And why Donald Trump shouldn’t skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Gary Oldman Is Unrecognizable As Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour Trailer

Some 200 hours of makeup results in quite the transformation.

Why Is Channing Tatum Barely in Kingsman: The Golden Circle?

If you’ve got Channing Tatum, use him!

J.J. Abrams Is Making a Live-Action Remake of This Beloved Anime

Your Name became the highest-grossing film ever to come out of Japan.