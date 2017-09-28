Latest News from Vulture

Listen to Beyoncé Sing on New Version of J Balvin’s ‘Mi Gente’

The entirety of Beyoncé’s proceeds will be going to relief charities.

Henry Thomas on Better Things, Stranger Things, and ’80s Nostalgia

E.T.’s best friend talks about playing Pamela Adlon’s new love interest on the FX series.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Is Treating Racial Controversy Like the ‘Macarena’

“Trump, of course, has tweeted obsessively about the NFL while saying much less about the growing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.”

Will & Grace’s Best Trump Joke Is Its Setting

Sitcom sets are a crucial, meaningful element of the genre.

The Food Puns in This Week’s Episode of The Good Place Are Spectacular

Knish From a Rose! From Schmear to Eternity! Beignet and the Jets!

The Good Place Recap: The Show That Never Ends

There is no shortage of Bad Places in this week’s episode.

Owen Wilson and Ed Helms Try to Learn Who Their Dad Is in Father Figures Trailer

There are four potential candidates.

Jennifer Egan’s Strained New World War II Novel

Veering into the past, she applies a surfeit of artifice in Manhattan Beach that erases the authenticity effects she intends.

Yes, the TRL Reboot Will Pretend It’s Still 1998

The showrunner says they’d welcome Donald Trump.

The Long, Strange Journey to Find a Title for the Deep Throat Biopic

What do you do when your subject is best known for a name he shares with a porno?

Which Will & Grace Star Has the Best Post-Show Career?

Life after an era-defining sitcom is never easy.

HBO Will Adjust Veep Production ‘As Needed’ to Support Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Emmy-winning star has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

NBC’s Making an Animated David S. Pumpkins Special With Tom Hanks

The special will air on October 28.

The Trump Campaign Offered 50 Cent a Measly $500K to Help Win the Black Vote

50 Cent called Trump’s election an “accident.”

When You Think of Michael Cera, You Could Think About His Music

When he’s not acting, you can find Michael Cera trying to figure out how to score a documentary and collaborating with Sharon Van Etten.

Kyra Sedgwick Knows You’re Not Going to Watch Her New Show

It’s called Ten Days in the Valley.

American Made Is the Best Tom Cruise Has Been in Years

The insane tale of a CIA operative/drug smuggler finds the actor at his manic best.

The Best Part of Battle of the Sexes Isn’t the Tennis, It’s the Queer Love Story

And that’s a big deal.

Last Flag Flying Is Hard to Endure — But Worth It

It’s in the uncertainties and dissonances of the film that Richard Linklater’s humanism really expresses itself.

Larry David Says Obama’s Golf Game Is Very Presidential

“When you play with him, you say, ‘Oh yeah, that guy, I’m glad he’s president.’”