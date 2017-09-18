Photo: Paramount Pictures

In the words of the prophet Beyoncé, Paramount Pictures ain’t sorry. If Mother!’s mania wasn’t for you, then … maybe there’s a sleepy showing of Tulip Fever you could slip into? The studio is standing behind Darren Aronofsky’s controversial film and its “F” CinemaScore rating. (To be fair, The Emoji Movie has a “B” rating, so maybe take this with a grain of salt.) Paramount’s worldwide president of marketing and distribution Megan Colligan released a statement addressing the critics and audiences who were disgusted that the studio would release such a gruesome movie. Colligan basically says that Aronofsky is an auteur, Jennifer Lawrence is a star, and not everything has to be palatable. Per IndieWire:

“This movie is very audacious and brave,” Colligan said in an official statement, defending the film against audience backlash and the muted box office. “You are talking about a director at the top of his game, and an actress at the top her game. They made a movie that was intended to be bold. Everyone wants original filmmaking, and everyone celebrates Netflix when they tell a story no one else wants to tell. This is our version. We don’t want all movies to be safe. And it’s okay if some people don’t like it.”

Paramount likes its movie and stands by that baby scene. Word to ya Mother!