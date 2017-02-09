Paris Hilton Is Living Your Worst Life at Burning Man

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/parishilton

Burning Man may be your worst nightmare — a desert festival of spandex, tents, and people who love talking about Burning Man — but Paris Hilton is currently there, and somehow having a great time. The seasonal singer posted images from the Black Rock Desert festival on social media, showing off her very-braided hair, gold outfit, and dubious headband on top of a very confusing car. Hilton appears to be adhering to the festival’s strict no-MOOP policy, which means she steered clear of glitter and superfluous feathers so as to “leave no trace” in the desert. Prior to this year’s festival, Hilton posted a few pictures to remind us all how great of a time she had last year, as well.

#PlayaWarrior 🔥👸🏼🔥 #BurningMan 💥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Can't wait to be back on the Playa tomorrow! 🔥#BurningMan here I come! 🌈👸🏼🌈 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

#BurnerBaes 🔥👯🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

We can’t wait for her to continually tell us all about it later.