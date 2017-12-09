Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

An Appreciation of Molly’s Therapist’s Office on Insecure

Eat your heart out, Nancy Meyer.

24 mins ago

75 BoJack Horseman Jokes You Probably Missed in Season 4

The best callbacks, Easter eggs, and running gags.

5:14 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is Done With Action Movies, No Matter How Much You’ll Pay Him

“Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.”

5:12 p.m.

Watch Esperanza Spalding Make a 10-Song Album in 77 Hours

She’s streaming the writing and recording of her new album via Facebook Live.

4:35 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Louis C.K.’s Controversial New Movie

Is it really about Woody Allen? Does it address those rumors?

4:27 p.m.

Radiohead’s ‘Lift’ Video Is Literally a Downer

It takes place in an elevator.

3:59 p.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes for Using the N-Word During Livestream

“In the heat of the moment, I said the worst word I could possibly think of, and it just sorta slipped out.”

3:30 p.m.

Was Twin Peaks: The Return Worth It for Showtime?

The network likely doesn’t regret its decision to spend the summer hangin’ with Agent Cooper.

3:19 p.m.

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Is Frustratingly Inert Cinema

Is it unequivocally shitty to be the person lamenting the cinematography in Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge movie?

2:26 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Limited-Series Races?

Our predictions for Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night Of, and more.

2:01 p.m.

Here’s What We Know About Rick and Morty’s Evil Morty

And awaaaay we go.

1:08 p.m.

Revisiting One of the Greatest Superhero Stories, Kingdom Come

The 1996 story has lessons that creators and publishers should heed.

11:39 a.m.

A Deep Dive Into BoJack Horseman’s Dementia Episode

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, writer Kate Purdy, and animator Lisa Hanawalt explain how they made “Time’s Arrow.”

11:24 a.m.

Mindy’s Love Interests on The Mindy Project, Ranked From Worst to Best

Who is better: Ben or Danny?

11:14 a.m.

Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain on Female Characters and Molly’s Game

“I will say, what’s been really heartbreaking to me is …”

11:13 a.m.

Big Mouth Trailer: Kristen Wiig Is a Talking Vagina in Nick Kroll’s Puberty Romp

Somebody tell the teens.

10:45 a.m.

J.J. Abrams Will Replace Colin Trevorrow on Star Wars: Episode IX

Episode IX’s release date is also pushed back from May 24, 2019 to December 20, 2019.

10:34 a.m.

The One Curb Your Enthusiasm Insult That Larry David Can’t Stand

“Boy, do I miss being called bald.”

10:25 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Steve Bannon Describes ‘Billy Bush Weekend’ Like It’s a Holiday

“Gather ‘round children, can you hear it? It’s the sound of the Access Hollywood bus!”

10:19 a.m.

Rap’s Borderless Future Is Here

Lil Uzi Vert, iLoveMakonnen, Lil Peep, and a few others are pioneering a new form of rap that sounds completely unfamiliar.