Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer: The Bellas Are Back Aca-at It Again With the Unaccompanied Musical Numbers

Just when the Barden Bellas think they’re out, something pulls them right back into the whole singing-with-other-people-but-without-instruments game. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and Hailee Steinfeld (remember how she was in the last movie?) all return in the third installment of the Pitch Perfect franchise, where they go on a world tour, hit on soldiers, and consider leaving the group to go solo (okay, only Anna Kendrick does that, but it’s a big betrayal). Basically, this is the same plot logic as the Fast and Furious movies, but with singing instead of cars, and way more lame “pitch” puns. Pitch Perfect 3 premieres December 22.

