Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy and transformed both the magazine and himself into symbols of the sexual revolution, died Wednesday at the age of 91. Playboy Enterprises announced that he “peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

Playboy launched in 1953 when Hefner was 27, and married with a new baby. After serving in the U.S. Army as a writer for a military magazine, the native Chicagoan graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in psychology. Shortly after quitting his job as a copywriter at Esquire, in 1953 he borrowed $8,000 to produced Playboy’s inaugural issue.

The first issue featured nude photos of Marlyn Monroe from a 1949 calendar shoot, which he purchased for $200. “If you’re a man between the ages of 18 and 80, Playboy is meant for you,” Hefner wrote in the first issue. He declared it wasn’t a “family magazine” – or anything like the other men’s magazine’s currently on the market in puritanical post-war America.

“Most of today’s ‘magazines for men’ spend all their time out-of-doors - thrashing through thorny thickets or splashing about in fast-flowing streams,” he said. “We enjoy mixing up cocktails and an hors d’oeuvre or two, putting a little mood music on the phonograph, and inviting in a female acquaintance for a quiet discussion on Picasso, Nietzsche, jazz, sex.”

Hefner was so concerned that Playboy wouldn’t sell that he left the date off the cover of the inaugural issue, but the magazine was a hit. After a year circulation was near 200,000, and within five years it was over 1 million. Circulation peaked with the November 1972 issue, at 7.16 million copies. By then Playboy had a slew of raunchier competitors, such as Penthouse and Hustler, and circulation began to decline. By 2006 circulation was $3 million, and in 2015 – the year Playboy stopped publishing nude photos of women – it had dropped to 0.82 million.

By that point Hefner had branched out into far more lucrative sources of revenue. Playboy’s Penthouse, ran for two seasons in the early ‘60s. A similar show, Playboy After Dark, ran from 1969 to 1970. Portraying what was ostensibly a typical party at Hefner’s home, the initial program helped break down racial barriers on TV by featuring African American entertainers sticking around to socialize following their performance, a rarity at the time. They also helped make Hefner a household name. “Not the most natural of hosts, his sometimes awkward presence nonetheless has its charms: if the editor and publisher of Playboy can appear uncomfortable, there was hope for every nebbishy reader, a fantasy that fueled much of his magazine’s success,” the New York Times wrote in 2006, upon the shows’ release on DVD.

Hefner also opened the Playboy Club in Chicago in 1960, featuring cocktail waitresses outfitted in the iconic bunny costume. That grew into a chain of nightclubs and resorts with dozens of locations in the U.S. and overseas. By 2015, Playboy Enterprises made about $65 million from licensing merchandise, about half of the company’s overall revenue.

Hefner selected his final resting place back in 1992, when he purchased a crypt next to Marilyn Monroe’s in Los Angeles.

