1:59 p.m.

This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

The shutout of The Leftovers means we were denied the promised peek under Justin Theroux’s gray sweatpants.

1:41 p.m.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Classic Rock Now

The band that used to be crass and weird is now part of the next wave of classic rock — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

1:38 p.m.

See Alicia Vikander’s Practical Lara Croft in Tomb Raider’s Very Dramatic Poster

Alicia’s Lara Croft comes armed with an ice pick, just in case there are mountains nearby.

1:28 p.m.

R. Kelly Accuser Describes Being ‘Trained’ to Sexually Please Him at 16

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’”

1:14 p.m.

Paramount Responds to Mother! Backlash

If you’re not into it, they’re not that concerned.

1:11 p.m.

Unpacking the Religious Metaphors of Mother!

There were more than a few.

12:47 p.m.

PowerPuff Girls Introduces a Fourth Sister Who Was Supposedly There All Along

Meet Bliss, the long-lost older sister.

12:35 p.m.

Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ Video for Chester Bennington Will Make You Teary

They’ll hold a one-time performance with guests next month in memory of Bennington.

12:11 p.m.

Kate Walsh Reveals That She Had a Brain Tumor Removed in 2015

Walsh is part of a campaign urging people to get yearly checkups.

11:28 a.m.

The Hypocritical Progressiveness of the 2017 Emmy Awards

They were confirmation of how superficial TV’s critiques of power can be.

11:13 a.m.

Thank You, Anna Chlumsky, for the Glorious Emmys Reaction Shots

The Veep star had the night’s best reactions.

11:08 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is the MVP of Mother!

Anytime she’s onscreen, the film becomes electric.

10:55 a.m.

A Guide to All the Historic Firsts at This Year’s Emmy Awards

A sign TV is changing and still has a long ways to go.

10:50 a.m.

Prepare to Be Mesmerized by Björk’s Latest Music Video

No one makes a video quite like Björk.

10:35 a.m.

FBI Investigating Alleged Sex-Tape Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart

They’ve reportedly identified a suspect.

10:30 a.m.

Big Little Lies Stars Proved Female Friendship Is More Than a Meme

Big Little Lies swept last night’s Emmys and reminded us how important it is for women to amplify each other’s voices.

9:56 a.m.

Remembering Paris, Texas, Harry Dean Stanton’s Finest Hour

The late actor telegraphed a lifetime of regret with a glance — and what very well may be the greatest monologue in the history of the film medium.

9:33 a.m.

Sean Spicer Was Welcomed With Open Arms at the Emmys Last Night

He called it “an honor.”

9:03 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: Scenario 4

Which version of Rick and Morty are we watching?

9:00 a.m.

Is Netflix Hurting Stand-up?

This year, Netflix has asserted complete stand-up dominance. Is this a good thing?