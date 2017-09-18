In what is very rude news to Bunny, who exploded, the Powerpuff Girls officially have a fourth sister now. The Cartoon Network introduced Bliss, the older sister of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, in The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four, which is, confusingly, the first installment in the first of a five-part movie series. Apparently the Powerpuff Girls’ scientist father, Professor Utonium, made Bliss with the same recipe of sugar, spice, and everything nice, but used Chemical W, rather than X, which means that Bliss apparently has trouble controlling her powers and went into self-imposed exile. Anyway, someone should really look into why Townsville allows Professor Utonium to create girls in his lab willy-nilly, it feels like that violates several rules of ethics — also probably zoning laws.
