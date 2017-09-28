President Rihanna Warns Trump Not to Let Puerto Ricans Die

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

As elected officials continue to play political chess with the lives of Puerto Ricans in the devastating wake of Hurricane Maria, it’s now up to the people’s president to intervene. Earlier this week, Rihanna returned her savagery to Twitter to mention Trump in several pointed tweets about sending immediate aid to Puerto Rico on the only place he can’t miss them. This morning, she made her strongest plea yet that he save Puerto Rico and not “let your people die like this,” subtly reminding the president that Puerto Ricans are Americans and therefore his direct responsibility to protect and serve. Moments later, the White House finally waived the Jones Act, allowing for more relief resources to be shipped to the island. We’re not saying Rihanna had any influence over Trump’s decision, but we’re not not saying it. Nothing but respect for President Rih.