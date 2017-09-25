Get Ready for The Perfectionists, a Pretty Little Liars Spinoff on Freeform

Photo: Getty Images

All right, Pretty Little Liars fans. You put yourself through the long, convoluted, and emotional process of saying good-bye to your favorite insane murder mystery, but now it’s time to put your sleuthing hats back on, because Ali (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) are getting a spinoff — bitches. What, you thought Rosewood’s most forgivable evil genius would just stay in that Parisian doll shop forever, feeding Alex and Mary Drake tea and biscuits in their little glass house until her golden years? Furthermore, you thought Freeform was willing to let the PLL train just leave the station for good? That’s exactly as naïve as Mona would want you to be.

Freeform announced today that Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively, for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which will bring the two reformed villains together again, but this time in the town of Beacon Heights. It, like Rosewood, is an idyllic locale with a “top-tier college” (Hollis always did seem to have outsize esteem), “overachieving residents” (we’ll miss you, Hastings family), and its foundations will be rocked by a murder. We don’t know much more yet other than the tag line — “Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie, and a needed alibi” — and that it will be shepherded once again by I. Marlene King. She will be working alongside the author of the PLL books, Sara Shepard, and together they will torture a new deceitful pack of fashionable young women.