Latest News from Vulture

In Stronger, Jake Gyllenhaal Has His Most Unusual Role in Years: A Regular Guy

To think: He could be making Prince of Persia 3 right now.

Break the News to Your Mom: HGTV’s Fixer Upper to End After Fifth Season

Chip and Joanna Gaines thank you for your support.

Guggenheim Won’t Show Art Accused of Depicting Animal Cruelty Following Threats

“As an arts institution committed to presenting a multiplicity of voices, we are dismayed that we must withhold works of art.”

What’s Leaving Hulu: October 2017

Big Fish, Apocalypse Now, and Hitch.

See John Travolta and His Various Lace-Front Wigs Star in the Gotti Trailer

Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston is playing Gotti’s wife Victoria.

A Gloomy, Ragey Norma at the Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night

Lots of murk and bark.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release Studio Version of ‘Shake It’ So You Can Relive 2003

They’re also reissuing Fever to Tell, so bring on the nostalgia.

Sterling K. Brown Also Noticed Nicole Kidman’s Speech Was a Lot Longer Than His

“Not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past.”

Big, Huge News: A Pretty Woman Musical Is Heading to Broadway

Starring Samantha Barks, with music from Bryan Adams.

Trevor Noah Calls Out the ‘Sneaky Racism’ in Trump’s Response to the NFL Protest

“When a black man kneels quietly, he should be grateful for the successes America has allowed him to have?”

What’s Leaving HBO: October 2017

Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing leaves HBO at the end of the month.

Will Ben Stiller’s Characters Ever Grow Up?

The secret of Stiller’s success: His perennial man-children connect with a universal sense of inadequacy within us all.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Our First Dance Together

Lisa Lampanelli recaps the “stars” of ballroom night.

Chance the Rapper Debuted a New Song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

He was joined by Daniel Caesar on the track.

Jimmy Kimmel Pleased Graham-Cassidy Bill Is on Life Support, Which Isn’t Covered

“I wound up in the middle of the national health-care debate. I know, it’s ridiculous.”

The Mindy Project Recap: The Peter Principle

Jeremy finally gets his happy ending!

Kevin Can Wait Premiere Addresses the Death of Erinn Hayes’s Character. Sort of.

Looks like Kevin can wait before telling you exactly what happened to his wife, whether you want him to or not.

Star Trek: Discovery Recap: Belay That Premise

Everything goes pear-shaped for the USS Shenzhou and her crew.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Behind Closed Doors

LeeAnne’s rant about Cary is an instant Housewives classic.

Today James Cameron Started Production on His 4 Avatar Sequels

The final film in the series is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.