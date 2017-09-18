Jerhonda Pace, the 24-year-old woman who broke a nondisclosure agreement to accuse R. Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, is speaking out further in her first television interview. Appearing on The Real on Monday, Pace describes being “trained” by another woman in Kelly’s alleged sex cult, at Kelly’s request, on how to sexually please him when she was 16. “I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’” she remembers. “Because Rob [Kelly] is the one who took my virginity, so I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy. I wanted to know what am I doing. That’s when he told me to look at her and [said], ‘She’s going to teach you everything you need to know. She’s going to please you.’ He told me to remove my clothes.” Pace says she and the other woman went on to engage in sexual activity, a story similar to what previous accusers have said about Kelly’s sexual behavior.

A teary-eyed Pace also says Kelly would “slap you in your face,” “physically harm you,” and “lock you in a room for days” as punishment. Pace left Kelly in 2010, and now says she was only able to escape by lying to Kelly. She explains that she told Kelly that she wanted to get shoes from her uncle’s nearby home and was instructed by Kelly to come right back. Instead, she left for good: “At that moment, I knew when I got out the house, I wasn’t going back. I refused. I left everything behind and never looked back.”