Inspiration strikes when you least expect it, and Radiohead found it in oceanography. Specifically, an eight-part British docuseries about the history of the world’s vast bodies of water narrated by none other than Sir David Attenborough. Thom Yorke has revealed that the band’s song “Bloom,” off 2011’s The King of Limbs, was inspired by 2001’s The Blue Planet. Now that its overdue sequel (Blue Planet II!) is on the way — the ocean is big enough for infinite installments, people — Radiohead have been moved to create a reworked version of “Bloom” for the project. They announced Thursday that they’ve collaborated with the legendary Hans Zimmer (composer of Planet Earth II, you’ll recall) to do it, which means it will now be called “ocean (bloom)” and will be dramatically more orchestral. “‘Bloom’ appears to have been written ahead of its time as it beautifully reflects the jaw-dropping lifeforms and seascapes viewers are introduced to in Blue Planet II,” Zimmer said in a statement. The song will provide the aquatic-themed backdrop for a five-minute prequel to the BBC America series and will be released September 27. Now just picture Yorke in deep-sea diving gear while singing it and, see, isn’t that already an improvement?
