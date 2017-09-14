Latest News from Vulture

6:23 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Tove Lo, St. Vincent, Sam Smith, Jamie xx

Dua Lipa turns in an Amy Winehouse impression for the ages.

5:59 p.m.

Lady Gaga Hospitalized Due to ‘Severe Physical Pain’

She will not be able to perform at the Rock In Rio festival.

4:51 p.m.

Radiohead Made a New Version of ‘Bloom’ With Hans Zimmer for Blue Planet II

Radiohead loves Sir David Attenborough just as much as you do.

4:48 p.m.

This Classical Music Festival Just Had Its Very Own Fyre Festival-Like Implosion

“It was the most inept conducting I’ve probably ever seen, and that’s counting grad students.”

4:34 p.m.

The Best Shows to Binge-Watch After You’ve Had a Baby

Eight shows to consider the next time you’re awake at 3 a.m.

4:09 p.m.

Why How I Met Your Mother and 30 Rock Are Leaving Netflix

Friday Night Lights is also set to leave Netflix at the end of November, per multiple reports.

3:35 p.m.

How Torres and St. Vincent Are Subverting Sexualized Rock-Star Archetypes

In new music videos, the artists are claiming the role of objectified and objectifier simultaneously.

3:32 p.m.

Rachel McAdams Tried to Go Undercover As an Orthodox Jew for Disobedience

“It didn’t go so well.”

3:17 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood on Her Gritty New Psycho-Thriller and Westworld Season Two

“It was one of the most nerve-racking experiences of my life, holding a gun to Anthony Hopkins’s face.”

3:01 p.m.

What the Hell Is Daniel Craig Doing in This L.A. Riots Movie?

What is this random British white dude doing in Kings?

2:35 p.m.

Here Is Jennifer Garner Crying Over Hamilton While on Laughing Gas

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram is perfect.

2:34 p.m.

Younger and Insecure Prove It’s a Great Time for TV Rom-Coms

The two shows are very different, but their recent season finales highlight rom-com links.

1:49 p.m.

Search Party Season-Two Trailer: How to (Maybe) Get Away With Murder

Search Party returns November 19.

1:48 p.m.

Broad City and Freedom From the Flat Iron

Last night’s hair-straightening plotline cuts to the core of who Ilana is, and what the show is all about.

1:48 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Is Unrecognizable As J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s New Movie

All the Money in the World, directed by Ridley Scott, will be out this December.

1:23 p.m.

Jim Carrey and Michel Gondry Reuniting for Showtime Series Kidding

Get ready for the comedy of existential collapse.

1:02 p.m.

Last Night’s South Park Commanded People’s Amazon Echos to Say NSFW Lines

Alexa, mute everything!

1:00 p.m.

Comedy Central Renews Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Through 2022

The deal is a massive vote of confidence in Noah, whose first months on the job were greeted with mixed reviews and meh ratings.

12:52 p.m.

Raphael Saadiq on Insecure, Solange, and His New Album

Saadiq has been composing music for Insecure while he’s working on his new album.

12:28 p.m.

J.B. Smoove on Writing a ‘Good Bad Advice’ Book in the Voice of Curb’s Leon

The Book of Leon.