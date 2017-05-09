Photo: Nick Delaney/Fox

I see a little silhouetto of a man — and that man is Rami Malek, or more specifically, Rami Malek doing his best Freddie Mercury impression in the first-look photo for the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. As outlined in EW, the film will chronicle the famously flamboyant musician’s life from 1970 to 1985, particularly as it relates to the band’s rapid ascension and Mercury’s many personal struggles during that time. “When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” Malek said. But while he certainly looks the part here, the big question is: Can he sing? “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you,” Malek said. “I’m not working on my acting.” His many mustachioed looks — and hopefully at least passable pipes — will be on full display beginning December 25, 2018.